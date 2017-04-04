Interactive martial arts demonstration Friday

PAWTUCKET – Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will host an interactive demonstration with Bob Lapointe of the Rhode Island Uechi-Ryu Karate School on Friday, April 7, at 12:30 p.m.

Uechi Karate is a Kung Fu martial art taught as a disciplined defensive art form, rather than as a competitive sport. The program is free and open to people 55 and older. For more information, call 401-728-7582.