PawSox Hall of Fame gets ready to welcome Fisk, Vaughn, Morgan

PAWTUCKET – Former Pawtucket Red Sox and Boston Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk and first baseman Mo Vaughn, along with former PawSox and Red Sox manager Joe Morgan, were selected as this year’s PawSox Hall of Fame inductees, the team announced last Friday.

The second-ever PawSox Hall of Fame class was once again chosen by a 15-person panel, which includes club executives, print and broadcast media members, longtime fans, and historians. Ben Mondor, the late longtime PawSox owner, along with former Pawtucket Red Sox and Boston Red Sox legends Wade Boggs and Jim Rice, who are both in the Baseball Hall of Fame, comprised last year’s inaugural PawSox Hall of Fame inductees.

Details on events surrounding this season’s PawSox Hall of Fame ceremonies will be announced early this season.

Fisk played just one season with the Pawtucket Red Sox in 1970 when the club was the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Red Sox. But once Fisk arrived in Boston for his first full season in 1972, he earned American League Rookie of the Year honors and went on to play 24 seasons in the majors with the Red Sox (1969, 1971-80) and the White Sox (1981-93). He retired with the most games caught (2,226) and most home runs (351 of career 376) of any catcher in MLB history, and he is one of only three catchers with more than 300 homers, 1,000 runs scored, and 1,000 RBIs.

Fisk became the 13th catcher to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000 and was selected for the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 1997. A seven-time All-Star for Boston (1972-74, 76-78, 80), his 12th-inning, game-winning home run in Game 6 of the 1975 World Series at Fenway Park is remembered as one of the most dramatic moments in baseball history.

Vaughn was a popular player for the PawSox for parts of three seasons (1990-92) who went on to enjoy a stellar 12-year Major League career with Boston (1991-98), Anaheim (1999-2000), and the New York Mets (2002-03). He finished his big league career with a .293 average, 328 homers, and 1,064 RBIs in 1,512 games.

Vaughn was a three-time American League All-Star with the Red Sox (1995, ‘96, and ‘98) and the American League MVP in 1995 when he hit .300 with 39 home runs and 126 RBIs. The “Hit Dog” followed that up with a sensational 1996 campaign that saw him bat .326 with career-highs of 44 homers and 143 RBIs.

Vaughn spent all of 1990, at the age of 22, with the PawSox, posting a .295 average with 22 homers and 72 RBIs in 108 games. He would split the 1991 season between Pawtucket and Boston, return briefly to Pawtucket in 1992 for 39 games, and spend the rest of his career in the majors.

Morgan is the dean of PawSox managers, spending nine years as their skipper from 1974-1982 while compiling a franchise-most 601 career managerial victories. He is the only man to win the International League’s Most Valuable Player and Manager of the Year awards. His MVP came in 1964 with Jacksonville (the I.L. affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) and his Manager of the Year came with Pawtucket in 1977.

After his final season as PawSox skipper in 1982, Morgan was a Red Sox scout (1983-84) and then a Red Sox coach (1985-88). During the 1988 All-Star break, with Boston hovering around the .500 mark, Morgan was promoted to interim manager, and the Red Sox promptly won their first 12 games under Morgan (and their first 20 home games in a row) and rode “Morgan’s Magic” to the 1988 A.L. East title. From 1988-1991 with Boston, “Walpole Joe” posted a 301-262 record and won another A.L. East crown in 1990.

Morgan was inducted into the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2006 and the I.L. Hall of Fame in 2008.