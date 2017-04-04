PawSox Open House is Saturday

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Red Sox will host their rescheduled “A Touch of Spring” Open House this Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at McCoy Stadium. The free event includes autographs, photographs, tours of the 75-year-old stadium, and free hot dogs for everyone in the family.

Tours will include the PawSox Clubhouse, the home and visitors’ dugouts, the playing field, the press box, and historic exhibits. Fans can also wander at their leisure, enjoying the photographs, artifacts, and memorabilia on the PawSox Hall of History, typically open only to private suite guests.

Former Red Sox and PawSox pitcher Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd will take photos and sign autographs in the PawSox Baseball Store. Mascots Paws and Sox will also provide autographs and take photos with children.

The grandstands will have some added color, as the PawSox will place balloons on seats that are still available for the 2017 season.

In addition to the coupons for free hot dogs on April 8, the PawSox will have special family-friendly prices on concessions and merchandise, including new gear celebrating McCoy’s Diamond Anniversary.