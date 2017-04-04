Shea baseball team hopes to end six-year postseason drought

Raiders begin Div. III season on Friday with home game against Classical

PAWTUCKET – The Shea High baseball team hasn’t reached the Division III playoffs in the last two seasons, nor has it qualified as a Division II team in the four years prior to that, so the team’s goal this spring is to simply win its first league game, and from there, try to put an end to its postseason drought.

“We want to get in the playoffs,” head coach Dino Campopiano said. “It will be a good thing for the kids and the seniors who have played all four years. It will be a great way to send them out. They have worked tremendously hard.”

The Raiders’ D-III season isn’t scheduled to start until Friday, when they host Classical at 4 p.m. at Max Read Field, so that gave them some extra time to even out their roster.

“We lucked out and drew a bye in the first week (of the season),” said Campopiano, whose team was scheduled to play Scituate in a non-league game this week. “But with the (bad weather) coming, I don’t know what we will get in. It is what it is.”

The Raiders will have a whole new outfield this season, but entering this week, they still didn’t know who will play or start where yet, since they, along with the majority of the baseball teams in the region, have not been outside to work out.

The Raiders have four players returning who saw significant playing time on varsity last season. Three are seniors, Ethan Newman, Keanu Vicente, and Gabriel Berroa, and the other returner is Manny Ortiz. Two other seniors that will be playing are Isaiah Ortiz and Isaiah Medina.

Along with the outfield, catching is the other position that doesn’t have a concrete starter yet, but Campopiano said both Medina and Isaiah Ortiz will be vying for catcher.

The Raiders have four pitchers that will work the bulk of the innings, Newman, Vicente, Manny Ortiz, and freshman Brandon Ribeiro, and when they are not pitching, they will play in an infield that will mostly see Manny Ortiz at first, Berroa at second, Newman at shortstop, and Vicente at third. Ribeiro will be used as a utility man.

The offseason realignment kept the Raiders in D-III, but defending champion Wheeler moved up to D-II, while three competitive teams from that league came down, North Smithfield, Classical, and Mount Pleasant.

“We’re definitely where we belong,” Campopiano said about being in D-III. “Some teams have moved up and a couple teams came down. This is a solid league with the teams that are in it.”

He noted that baseball at Shea isn’t as popular as football, but the kids that come out for the team still work very hard. He also highlighted the hard work of his coaching staff, Wade Labossiere, James Torres, and Henry Coleman.

Right now, the Raiders’ program is composed of 22 players, and it will be able to field a junior varsity team despite the numbers not being that great.

“Before, we used to have like 35 kids,” Campopiano added. “That was when we made cuts, but now there are no more cuts. But I’m proud of the kids and the way they are working. We’ll see what happens.”