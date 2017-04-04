Senior Center hosts diabetes self-managment classes

PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center will hold a free six-week diabetes self-managment class starting on Thursday, April 6, and continuing through Thursday, May 11. The classes will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. It is a free course and is part of the Health Equity Zone Initiative. Learn how to manage diabetes, create an action plan, problem solve, deal with stress, select healthy choices and when to contact the doctor. Sign up by calling or visiting the Senior Center. For more information, call 401-728-7582.