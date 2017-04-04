St. Teresa Senior Group meets Thursday

PAWTUCKET – St. Teresa Church Senior Group will hold a business meeting on Thursday, April 6, at 1 pm., in the church hall, 358 Newport Ave. After the meeting, the bell ringers from Park Place Congregational Church will entertain. Refreshments will be served.

A business meeting and nomination of officers will be held on Thursday, April 20, at 1 p.m. Cards and board games will follow. Refreshments will be served.

New members, 55 or older, are welcome and may sign up at any meeting. Annual dues are $10.