Students will compete Monday in MADD Mocktail Event

LINCOLN – Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Rhode Island will host its 20th annual Mocktail Event on Monday, April 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Amica Insurance, at 100 Amica Way, in Lincoln.

Students from around the state will gather for a fun evening of competition, with a serious overtone and message. Teams from 20 high schools will come up with non-alcoholic drink recipes and compete for three top awards. Presentations are judged on taste, inclusion of the year’s theme, and, most importantly, representation of the victim of drunk driving who they are honoring. This year’s theme is the Power of You(th).

“This is an event that is designed as a fun and innovative way for youth to see firsthand that they can enjoy a good time together without breaking the law by drinking underage,” said Eric Creamer, executive director of MADD Rhode Island. “They see the value of responsible behavior and the support and encouragement it has from the community and public at large.”

Students competing are from Bay View, Beacon Charter, Burrillville, Chariho, Cranston West, Curtis Corner Middle School, East Greenwich, Hendricken, La Salle, Lincoln, Middletown, Mt. Hope, North Providence, North Smithfield, Pilgrim, Prout, Scituate, Smithfield, South Kingstown and West Warwick.

Judges are Michelle Muscatello, WPRI 12/Fox Providence; Sgt. Gregory Cunningham, Rhode Island State Police; Cpl. Wesley H. Pugh-Pennington, Rhode Island State Police; David Mosby, Liberty Mutual/RI CPCU; Chief Elwood Johnson, Richmond Police Department; Anna Greeley, Amica Insurance/RI CPCU; Francie Mantak, MADD RI; and Robert Feltz, MADD RI board of directors.

Refreshments will be available, courtesy of the RI CPCU and Amica Insurance, and everyone will have the opportunity to sample each of the mocktails.