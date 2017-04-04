Tolman softball team hopes ‘to bring A game’ to D-I opponents

PAWTUCKET – Count Tolman High’s Craig Giarrusso among the several high school softball coaches in the area who wish their teams could spend an extra day or two practicing outdoors on home turf before the regular season gets underway.

“We haven’t been out on our field yet,” the veteran coach said late last week. “We are at such a loss right now and a little behind because of the weather. It’s frustrating not being outside.”

Before last weekend’s snow, sleet, and rain hit the area, the Tigers were able to play a scrimmage at Coventry last Wednesday afternoon, but aside from that, they have being working out indoors and doing their best to figure out what their starting lineup will look like this year. Giarrusso said that he does not know much about his team, but he’s liked what he has seen so far.

The Tigers return five starters from last year, as well as four other players who were on the team, but did not start. They graduated just two seniors from last year, third baseman Kaitlyn Clement and first baseman Kaylee Moline-Vaz.

Hannah Caliri, now a senior, returns to the mound after pitching all of last year. Megan Salzillo, another senior, will also be a pitcher. Salzillo took her junior year off, but decided to come back this year, and Giarrusso said that she will also play third base.

Sophomore Mackenzie Laliberte will catch, junior Ally Larson will be in center field, and junior Sophie Marchese will move from right field to left.

Offensively, Giarrusso is looking at Larson as being one of the leaders. He said that she finished last year strong. The other leader should be Caliri, and Giarrusso added that Marchese is going to be right up there leading the team.

Overall there are four seniors, two being four-year starters Caliri and Brittney Baptista. Salzillo is a third-year starter, and senior Jessica Potter might also break into the starting lineup this year, Giarrusso said.

The Tigers also have two freshmen on their roster, Jaylee Martinez and Hannah Coken.

The Tigers will again compete in Division I. Giarrusso said that he thinks the top teams this year will be Chariho, North Kingstown, Cumberland, and Pilgrim, and he said that his team will need “to bring their A game” this season.

There is also a new playoff format that will see teams winning 30 percent of their games earning berths. Giarrusso wants his team to return to the playoffs and play well.

“We’ll see how it goes,” he said. “Our first goal is to make the playoffs. From there, we will see where it takes us.”

The Tigers will host Cranston West in their season opener on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. at Slater Park. After that, Tolman’s next game is Tuesday, April 11, at home against East Providence.