Woodlawn Neighborhood Association meets April 11

PAWTUCKET – The Woodlawn Neighborhood Association is holding its quarterly meeting next Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m. at the Woodlawn Community Center, 210 West Ave.

Guest speakers include:

• A member of the Pawtucket Hall of Fame to explain what the Hall of Fame is all about.

• David Porter, director of the Neil Houston Jr., Re-Entry Home at 85 Slater St.

• And William Ankner, director of the Pawtucket Public Works Department.

Light refreshments will be available.