Woodlawn Neighborhood Association meets April 11
4/4/2017
Woodlawn Neighborhood Association meets April 11
PAWTUCKET – The Woodlawn Neighborhood Association is holding its quarterly meeting next Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m. at the Woodlawn Community Center, 210 West Ave.
Guest speakers include:
• A member of the Pawtucket Hall of Fame to explain what the Hall of Fame is all about.
• David Porter, director of the Neil Houston Jr., Re-Entry Home at 85 Slater St.
• And William Ankner, director of the Pawtucket Public Works Department.
Light refreshments will be available.