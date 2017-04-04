Catherine L. Egan – Woonsocket

Catherine L. Egan of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away Saturday, April 1, 2017, at the age of 88. For over 63 years she was the loving wife of Robert J. Egan, and together they had four children and 10 grandchildren. She was born December 2nd, 1928 in New York City to Leon and Catherine (Dobeck) King, and now joins her younger brother the Rev. Arthur King OMI in the next life.

Before marrying Robert, she worked as a telephone supervisor for AT&T and communications specialist for Command Aircraft during the Korean War.

In addition to being a homemaker, mother, and grandmother, she was as an avid reader and particularly enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She also liked gardening and loved to cook, which at this time of year would include her famous pierogis.

Almost never at a loss for words, her feisty demeanor was matched only by her generosity of spirit and the depth of her love for her family.

Along with her husband she is survived by her daughter Catherine, and husband, Charles Abate, of North Smithfield, and her sons Robert Egan Jr. of Falmouth, Mass., Richard Egan and wife, Denise, of Bellingham, Mass., John Egan Sr. and wife, Tina, of Woonsocket, as well as her grandchildren, Jennifer Egan Gannon, Sophia, Liliana and Benjamin Egan. Christopher and Katlyn Abate, Nicholas and Amanda Egan, John Jr. and Andrew Egan.

Her Funeral will be Friday, April 7, at 9 a.m., from the Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Ave., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, No Main & Daniels St., Woonsocket. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery. Relatives & Friends are invited. Visitation hours are Thursday, April 6, from 4 to 7 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL., Memphis, TN., 38105-9959.

