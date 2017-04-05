Eagle Scout car wash is Saturday at BVP

CUMBERLAND – Boy Scout Troop 1 Arnold Mills will hold a car wash fundraiser this Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blackstone Valley Prep Elementary School 2, on Broad Street, across from Town Hall.

Eagle Scout candidate Sam Millette, a sophomore at Blackstone Valley Prep High School, is hosting the car wash to help with his project to make picnic tables and other outdoor seating for BVPHS students to use at their school’s current location and future location on Jones Street. Suggested donations of $5 are appreciated. For more information, contact Millette at 401-333-9190 or sam.al.millette@gmail.com .