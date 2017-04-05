Join the Yellow Bag Day cleanup Saturday

CUMBERLAND – Volunteers are still needed to clean up some of the messy litter along Cumberland’s main roadsides Saturday.

The Valley Breeze’s Yellow Bag Day, now in its 11th year, will take place Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon. Coordinating the effort is Breeze Publisher Tom Ward. If you’d like to help, email him at tward@valleybreeze.com . Areas that still need cleanup are Pine Swamp Road (from West Wrentham to Diamond Hill roads), West Wrentham Road, Mendon Road near Broad Street, Mendon Road in the wooded spots in Ashton, Ann & Hope Way, and Diamond Hill Road, across from the Post Office to Lynch Park.

Yellow trash bags are provided free by The Valley Breeze, and can be picked up at the office at 6 Blackstone Valley Place, Suite 204, Lincoln. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. A limited number of bags will be left in the newspaper’s foyer on Saturday morning.

Volunteers are asked to pick up light litter only along roadsides, and tie off the bag and leave it curbside when it is full. They should provide their own gloves as needed. Cumberland Highway Department workers will pick up the filled bags along the roads Monday morning.

Expanding the effort into Lincoln this year will be as many as 80 volunteers coordinated by Lincoln Town Councilor Ken Pichette, who all together will tackle the village of Manville and Railroad Street. Employees of Navigant Credit Union and other businesses are helping in the effort there, which runs from noon to 4 p.m. Bags will be distributed at the Navigant Credit Union parking lot, located at 56 Railroad St.

Businesses and groups signed up to participate include Hunter Insurance, The Coffee Cubby, Troop 1 Manville, The Family Literacy Center, Saint James Church Youth Group, Ernie’s Auto Repair and The Blackstone River Watershed Council/Friends of the Blackstone, as well as local residents.

To volunteer in Manville, contact Pichette at tcouncil5@lincolnri.org , or phone 401-762-5917.

“I’m very grateful to Councilman Pichette for stepping up in Manville. It sounds like there will be a very solid clean-up effort there and plenty of help, thanks to his efforts,” said Ward.