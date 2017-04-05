Lincoln students will compete Monday in MADD Mocktail Event

LINCOLN – Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Rhode Island will host its 20th annual Mocktail Event on Monday, April 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Amica Insurance, at 100 Amica Way, in Lincoln.

Teams from 20 high schools, including Lincoln High School, will come up with non-alcoholic drink recipes and compete for three top awards. Presentations are judged on taste, inclusion of the year’s theme, and, most importantly, representation of the victim of drunk driving who they are honoring. This year’s theme is the Power of You(th).

“This is an event that is designed as a fun and innovative way for youth to see firsthand that they can enjoy a good time together without breaking the law by drinking underage,” said Eric Creamer, executive director of MADD Rhode Island.