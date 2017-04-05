Magill rules Lincoln Woods’ Fierce Five 5K

Cumberland runner tops second-place finisher by more than 5½ minutes

LINCOLN – Neither the cold temperatures, steady winds, and pouring rain, nor Lincoln Woods State Park’s challenging hills, could stop Chris Magill from turning in a fantastic finish at last Saturday morning’s Fierce Five 5K.

The Cumberland runner, who was looking to use the 3.1-mile race as a training run for next weekend’s Boston Athletic Association 5K on April 15, ended up winning it by more than 5½ minutes, as he topped a field of 153 participants in a blistering time of 16:52 that set a course record and saw him average 5:25 per mile.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” admitted the 43-year-old Magill, who competes for the B.A.A. racing club. “I’ve been coming back from several different little injuries, and I just wanted to get in a good effort. I thought anything in the 17-minute range would have made me happy, but once I hit the 2-mile mark, I looked at my watch and my goal at that point was to get right around 17 or a little under.”

Magill, whose last victory came at the Trot off Your Turkey 5K late last November in Barrington, was also surprised he spent almost the entire race out in front by himself, especially since last year’s race saw five runners finish the race in under 20 minutes.

Matthew Moison of Fitchburg, Mass., another 40-something runner, ended up in second place with a 22:23 time, and Johnston’s Joe Cronin placed third in 22:47.

“I didn’t know who was going to show up,” said Magill. “Last year, Eric Lonergan showed up and won. I was ready to try to give Eric a run and hopefully scare him for a couple of miles.”

One thing that didn’t surprise Magill, but certainly jolted a lot of first-timers to Lincoln Woods, was the extra-hilly loop, which featured a couple of nasty climbs on the third mile that helped dash a lot of runners’ hopes of ending up with a personal-best time.

“I knew exactly where all the ups and downs were,” Magill said with a laugh. “I’ve ran so much there: tempo runs, long runs – going back to my St. Ray’s days, (head coach) Jimmy Doyle used to bring us there.”

As for the 3rd annual race, which also took place in rainy weather last year, the elements kept away a good chunk of the runners who pre-registered online for the event. The inaugural 2015 race saw an even 200 runners cross the finish line, and last year’s event drew 194 participants.

Nevertheless, everyone on hand had a great time, as they received a Fierce Five medal at the finish line, as well as a swag bag before the race, which was again held in the memory of Shannon Heil, a competitive cheerleader who died at the age of 18 in a car accident in Burrillville in the summer of 2013.

The proceeds from the event went toward the Fierce for Shannon Foundation, which awards scholarships and grants to individuals and groups whose work ethic, drive and determination align with the way Heil lived her life.

“It’s a really nice race,” added Magill. “I just thought weather hurt them. The organizers did an excellent job, it’s for a great cause, and it’s a good local race, and I love supporting local races and good causes like this one.”