Mercymount teacher receives Golden Apple Award

CUMBERLAND – Mercymount Country Day School teacher Julie Lena was honored as a recipient of the Golden Apple Award.

On March 23, Patrice Wood, from NBC Channel 10, and Dr. Ken Wagner, commissioner of the Rhode Island Department of Education, traveled to the school and surprised Lena and her kindergarten students in their classroom. With students, colleagues and family present, Lena was shocked as the entourage entered her classroom.

Sister Martha Mulligan, principal, said, “No one is more deserving of the Golden Apple Award than Julie Lena. We congratulate her and join in honoring her 24 years as Mercymount’s kindergarten teacher.”