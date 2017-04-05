Mercymount teacher receives Golden Apple Award

Mercymount kindergarten teacher Julie Lena, center, is joined by school principal Sister Martha Mulligan, in purple shirt and scarf, and NBC 10’s Patrice Wood, third from right, as well as family members and members of the Department of Education and Hasbro who participated in the presentation.

CUMBERLAND – Mercymount Country Day School teacher Julie Lena was honored as a recipient of the Golden Apple Award.

On March 23, Patrice Wood, from NBC Channel 10, and Dr. Ken Wagner, commissioner of the Rhode Island Department of Education, traveled to the school and surprised Lena and her kindergarten students in their classroom. With students, colleagues and family present, Lena was shocked as the entourage entered her classroom.

Sister Martha Mulligan, principal, said, “No one is more deserving of the Golden Apple Award than Julie Lena. We congratulate her and join in honoring her 24 years as Mercymount’s kindergarten teacher.”