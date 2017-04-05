Nordby posts submission win in return to flyweight ranks

Twin River victory is Cumberland MMA fighter’s third straight, sixth in last seven matches

LINCOLN – Cumberland mixed martial arts fighter Kody Nordby made his return to the flyweight ranks a triumphant one on the undercard of CES MMA 42 last Friday night at the Twin River Event Center by recording an opening-round submission victory over David Baxter of Bellingham, Mass., before a sold-out crowd and a nationally televised audience on AXS-TV.

The win was the third in a six-month span for the 24-year-old Nordby, who is 9-4 with eight submission victories and has now won six of his last seven matches.

The former Woonsocket High wrestling standout, who had been competing as a 135-pound bantamweight, but was competing at the 125-pound class for the first time since August 2014, put away Baxter (4-2) with a rear naked choke with 36 seconds to go in the first round.

After Nordby took down Baxter in the second minute of the fight, he pinned him on the ground, and using his left knee to hold down his right arm, began to hit him with his left hands and elbow. Nordby then took Baxter’s back and quickly finished him off with his choke hold.