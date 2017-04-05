St. Aidan Senior Group meets Friday

CUMBERLAND – St. Aidan Senior Group will meet Friday, April 7, at St. Aidan Parish Center, 1460 Diamond Hill Road. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

The meeting will feature a hat contest, with prizes for the prettiest and most original. An Easter basket bingo will also be held. Members are requested to bring a nonperishable food item to fill the basket. A chicken pot pie luncheon will be served at noon.

New members are welcome.