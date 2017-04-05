St. John Vianney Seniors meet April 19

CUMBERLAND – The April meeting for St. John Vianney Seniors will be in the church hall on Wednesday, April 19, at noon.

A pot roast dinner will be served. Deacon Paul Lambert will be the guest and will show his slides taken while visiting the Holy Land. This is the third in a series of lectures given by Deacon Lambert. The April drawing for the Supermarket Raffle will also take place.

Reservations for this meeting should be made no later than Monday, April 10, by calling Ann Foisy at 333-3231.

Guests of members are always welcome.

Checks should be made out to St. John Vianney Seniors and mailed to Ann at 3910 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, RI 02864.