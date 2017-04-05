Anne H. Maguire – Greenville

Anne H. Maguire, 73, a lifelong Greenville resident, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017. She was born in Providence, the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Harriet M. (Peckham) Maguire.

Miss Maguire was an elementary school teacher at the Anna McCabe Elementary School in Smithfield for many years before retiring. She enjoyed tennis, skiing, reading and travel.

Visitation and funeral will be held Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike (Rt.44), Greenville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Philip’s Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.

