Chieftains await title defense

Defending D-II champs enter season with junior-dominated lineup

GLOCESTER – After capturing the first championship in its program’s history last season, the Ponaganset High baseball team is preparing for its Division II title defense and returning most of the starters that helped make last year’s magical run to the finals possible.

“The kids definitely enjoyed it,” Ponaganset head coach Anthony Parrillo said about last spring’s championship. “They still feel like they are the champions. And it’s nice that they developed a bond. We have a good group of 11th-graders that are now closer.”

While the Chieftains come into this season with a “sky’s the limit” attitude, Parrillo is trying to keep them focused and humble.

“They are coming in with high expectations and I’m trying to keep them focused,” he said. “We are concentrating on doing the things we are supposed to do.”

The Chieftains graduated two key players in Josh Greene, who is currently playing for St. John’s University, and Tyler Flynn among their five seniors, but they have a lot of returners, especially from their junior class.

Among the 11th-graders are Curtis Briggs, who returns to third base as Chris DiPetrillo returns to shortstop. Ty Parrillo is back at second base, while two outfield positions are secured with Alec Gardella in center field and Billy Butler in left.

The Chieftains have their top pitcher back in senior Mike Viveiros, who was the Division II-North’s Cy Young Award winner last year, and behind him will be John Biafore, another returning junior.

“After that, we’ll see,” Parrillo said about his pitching staff. “We’re working with a lot of guys. The core group of juniors can throw well, but don’t have a lot of varsity experience. Billy, Curtis and Ty are all capable. It’s just a matter of who’s feeling good and throwing strikes.

“Our strength is our defense, so we just want our pitchers to get the ball over the plate, keep their pitch count down, and let our defense do the rest.”

The Chieftains are still looking for a few other players to fill out the rest of the lineup. They lost a freshman from last year’s team who moved to Texas, but gained a transfer in Cam St. Amand, who also played on the hockey team. Parrillo said that he was a nice surprise.

“We also have a couple of decent freshmen,” he said. “We will likely have a freshman catcher in Robert Butler.”

While the Chieftains will rely on its defense, Parrillo said that they are looking at the front end of their lineup to provide power. Ty Parrillo looks to be leading off again this year, with DiPetrillo hitting second, and the Ponaganset head coach said that he also will be counting heavily on Billy Butler.

“Billy had a great series (in the finals) at McCoy (Stadium),” Parrillo said about last year’s title series against the Prout School. “He is in the middle of the order, along with his brother, Robert, who at this point, is almost as good. Cameron, I think, should also provide some offense.”

The Chieftains will be defending their title in a different looking division, as teams moved down from D-I and up from D-III. Wheeler, last year’s D-III champion, moved up, and Parrillo said he keeps hearing how good they still are. He also highlighted two more D-III teams that were promoted, Burrillville and Exeter/West Greenwich, and two D-I teams that came down were St. Raphael Academy and Barrington.

“There are 19 teams and it’s going to be more difficult this year,” Parrillo said. “I’m approaching it the same way I did last year. Any team can win any game. Every game will be a challenge. I’ll be surprised if anyone runs away with it. I think all of the top teams will have about four to five losses and there will be a lot of .500 records. That’s what makes it fun and more competitive.”

While the team wants to go back to the promised land and repeat as D-II champions, Parrillo just wants his team to have fun and enjoy themselves.

“Always, our number one goal is to have fun,” Parrillo said. “I feel like if the kids have fun and enjoy themselves, they will play their best and give 100 percent.

“We have a good group of kids. Last year was great, but I don’t dwell (on the championship). There’s no pressure to do that again.”

The Chieftains opened their season in style on Wednesday afternoon by posting a 7-3 victory over Prout in Wakefield. DiPetrillo collected a two-run single to highlight a four-run, second-inning rally, and Billy Butler added a two-run double in the fourth to help give Ponaganset a 6-2 lead. Viveiros struck out five batters in five innings of work to pick up the win, as he teamed up with Billy Butler and Ty Parillo to four-hit the Crusaders.

Ponaganset is back in action on Friday with a 4 p.m. game against Mount Hope at Bristol's Guiteras Field.