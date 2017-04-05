Freshwater fishing season begins Saturday throughout state

Eight thousand trout stocked in ponds, rivers across state

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced last week that it is stocking 80,000 trout into the state's ponds and streams in preparation for the freshwater fishing season. The opening day of the season, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, is celebrated annually by more than 40,000 anglers across the state.

“Opening Day is a time-honored tradition in Rhode Island that is passed down through generations,” said DEM director Janet Coit. “I am proud of the work our team continues to do to support this treasured tradition through our fish hatcheries and stocking program.”

For Opening Day, trout will be released into more than 100 waterways, and several ponds.

On Saturday and Sunday, fishing in Cass Pond in Woonsocket and Slater Park in Pawtucket will be reserved for children ages 14 and under.

Dexter Pond in Scituate will also be stocked and open to anglers of all ages; however, the Town of Scituate will not hold a kids derby there this year.

The other designated trout waters in northern Rhode Island that will be stocked are Blackstone River in Cumberland/Lincoln, Abbott Run Brook and Silvy's Brook in Cumberland, Adrich Brook (Butterfly Pond), Olney Pond, Upper Rochambeau Pond, and Memorial Park Pond in Lincoln, Harris River and Sylvester's Pond in Woonsocket, Geneva Brook & Pond in North Providence, Tarkiln Pond in North Smithfield, and Chepachet River.

Also, Mowry A.L. Pond and Woonasquatucket River in Smithfield, Peeptoad Brook and Spring Grove Pond in Glocester, Pawtuxet River (Hope Mill Dam) in Scituate, Dolly Cole Brook, Hopkins Mill Pond, Ponaganset River, Shippee Saw Mill Pond, Winsor Brook, and Foster Green Acres Pond in Foster, and Branch River, Wallum Lake, Clear River, Peck Pond, Round Top Ponds, and Lapham Pond in Burrillville.

A current fishing license and a Trout Conservation Stamp are required to keep or possess a trout or fish in a catch-and-release or 'fly-fishing only' area. The daily creel and possession limit for trout is five from Saturday through Nov. 30, and two from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28, 2018.

Visit www.dem.ri.gov to purchase a license or for more information.