Local Easter egg hunts

• The Audubon Society of R.I. will hold its Camouflaged Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, 9:30-11 a.m., at Powder Mill Ledges, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield. Children, ages 3 to 10, hunt for brown eggs in a natural setting and quickly learn how well the eggs camouflage. Prizes are awarded to all children, with grand prizes given to the finders of the “golden eggs.” Bring a basket. Check-in will begin at 9:30 am. The egg hunt will start at 10 a.m. and is held rain or shine. Advance registration is required. Register online through the events calendar at www.asri.org Program Fee: $5/member child, $7/non-member child; ages:3-10.

• East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., Smithfield, will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 401-231-5150.

• Glocester Libraries will host their 2nd annual Easter egg hunt at Acotes Field, 1075 Putnam Pike, on Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m., for children up to age 10. Pre-registration is required for the event, with pre-registered children picking up their egg hunt sticker at the Glocester libraries’ registration table at the event. Parents can register online at www.glocesterlibraries.org for this free event. Children are encouraged to bring baskets for egg collection.

• Indoor Easter egg hunt sponsored by Firm Foundation Christian Church, at St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center, 84 Cumberland St., Sunday, April 9, noon. Ages 9 and under. The event is free. No pre-registration is required. The hunt will take place rain or shine. Prize baskets in each age group. Call 401-765-0107 or visit www.firmfoundationri.com .