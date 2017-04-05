Northwest Rhode Island Supporters of Open Space meeting combines hike, cleanup, speaker program

GREENVILLE – Northwest Rhode Island Supporters of Open Space (NRISOS) will be having a hike, cleanup and annual meeting on Saturday, April 8, at the Village at Waterman Lake function room, 715 Putnam Pike.

During the day, from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be a program on “Creative Recycling.” Bonnie Combs, marketing director for Blackstoe Heritage Corridor, Inc., will the the guest speaker. Bonnie manages the Corridor’s Trash Responsibly™ program and works with their 35 communities in planning cleanup events.

A light brunch will be served. The event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is requested to info@nrisos.org . Attendees are encouraged to bring empty grain or seed bags for Bonnie’s upcycling efforts.

Following the meeting, attendees are invited on a short hike of the Ken Weber Conservation Area at Cascade Brook, adjacent to the Village. Dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy footwear (hiking boots recommended) as rocks around Cascade Brook can be slippery. The hike will include a trash cleanup around the Cascade Brook parking area, so bring gloves as well.

Northwest Rhode Island Supporters of Open Space promotes the preservation and management of open space in the local community by raising funds and mobilizing volunteer support for area conservation groups. They also provide ecology resources, educational events, and recreational activities that help connect Rhode Islanders with the region’s unique natural habitats.

For more information, visit www.nrisos.org .