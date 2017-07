Skyscrapers Inc. meets Friday

SCITUATE – Skyscrapers Inc. will host its monthly meeting at Seagrave Memorial Observatory, 47 Peeptoad Road, on Friday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. The topic will be “Probing Weather on Distant Worlds.” Brian Kilpatrick, a graduate student in Brown University’s physics department, will introduce the methods used to discover exoplanets and to characterize their atmospheres.

