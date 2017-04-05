Smithfield Lions Club postpones fundraiser

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Lions Club will be postponing its annual Conquer the Hill Road Race fundraiser due to the Capron Road Bridge closure.

Secretary for the club, Cheryl McKenney, said the group looks forward to continuing the event next spring.

The Smithfield Lions Club invites all sponsors, participants, and volunteers to participate in 2018.

The event has helped raise thousands of dollars for the community in the past.

The club will still be holding a 5K Road Race on September 24 at the Smithfield High School.