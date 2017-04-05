Scituate eyes postseason again

Spartans gets ready to face new opponents in revamped Division II

NORTH SCITUATE – With so much parity in Division II this season, the Scituate High baseball team would love to finish atop the standings, but the Spartans’ main goal this spring is to simply return to the playoffs.

Head coach Dave Hanson is in his fifth year with the program, and in the last four years, Scituate has not only made the playoffs, but has done so with a winning record.

“Last year was a very good year for us at 12-6 overall,” Hanson said. “It was a very good regular season, but the playoffs didn’t go the way we planned.”

With the offseason’s realignment, the division got much stronger, with teams coming down from D-I and some of the top teams from D-III moving up.

“This league is going to be very, very competitive,” Hanson said. “There are new teams, and the former D-III teams are all playoff teams, like Wheeler, who won the whole thing last year. D-II, as a whole, is very competitive, with not a lot of disparity. Pitching is going to be key.”

The Spartans graduated five seniors last season, but they have six players returning with varsity experience, starting with senior Sam Owens, who was named the Division II-North Player of the Year last year and will continue his baseball career next spring at Bryant University.

The top two pitchers for the Spartans are also returnees, sophomore Max Pierce and junior Ben Russo. From there, Hanson said, they will use junior Ben Kudzma, who came over from Masters Academy, freshman Logan Butkins, and senior Mike Cronan a little bit, and there are four to five other pitchers who are fighting for innings.

Much of the team is fighting for starting spots. The Spartans have potentially three catchers, with Cronan, senior Gino Forte, and Sam Owens. Owens will also play shortstop, as will Pierce, and Pierce and Russo will find some time at third base. At first, the Spartans have senior Matt Besser and junior Aiden Pendergast, while sophomore Chris St. Pierre will play second base.

In the outfield, the Spartans have five players in the running, including senior Mark Gelsomino, senior Kyle Allhusen, Kudzma, junior Steve Durvin, and freshman Evan Pendergast. Hanson also said that Evan could see a little bit of the infield, pitching, and catching at the varsity level.

“We are an inexperienced varsity crew just trying to get better every day,” Hanson said. “There will be a lot of juniors and sophomores playing a lot, but we do have a good core coming back. I’m excited. We can do good things.”

As far as the preseason goes, the Spartans were able to snag a couple of days outside last week before the weather returned to wintry conditions with rain and snow.

“Now we’re inside,” Hanson said last Friday. “It’s tough getting at-bats and staying in shape.”

Hanson said that their first goal is always to qualify for the playoffs, and hopefully play well and get the breaks they need to go far. He said he would like to see his team finish first in the league, but he also wants to see his Spartans play their best baseball at the end of the season.

There are 15 teams playing in D-II, including defending champion Ponaganset, and Hanson said that their crosstown rival will still be strong, with a lot of returning players.

The Spartans aren’t scheduled to start their season until Friday, weather permitting, at Vets Park in Pawtucket against a former Division I team, St. Raphael Academy.

“This will be a good test to see where we are,” Hanson said. “We’ve only had two scrimmages outside.”