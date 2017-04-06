Constance R. Magaw – Lincoln

Constance R. (Cavallaro) Magaw, 51, of Lincoln, formerly of Cumberland and Middletown, R.I, and Mechanicville and Gouverneur, N.Y., a former employee of Comcast, and up-and-coming voice-over artist, died March 31, 2017, after a brief battle with cancer. She was the wife of Robert Magaw, to whom she had been married for 25 years.

Born in Troy, N.Y., she was a daughter of Dawn Cavallaro, formerly of Cumberland, and the late Anthony Cavallaro.

Mrs. Magaw was a 1983 graduate of Cumberland High School, Cumberland, R.I., and a graduate of the former Sawyer School, in Pawtucket. She had been an employee of Comcast for more than 20 years. She left Comcast in 2015 to pursue and start-up a career in voice-over work.

Mrs. Magaw was an avid gardener and photographer. She loved music of all kinds, dance, and animals – especially her Pembroke Welsh corgis, Willow and Roscoe. Connie’s favorite holiday was Halloween. She, her husband, Bob, and their dog, would dress up in costume each Halloween and turn the breezeway in her house into a haunted hallway for trick-or-treaters to walk through.

Besides her husband and mother, she leaves a sister, Cathy Lipson, and brother-in-law, Gary, both of Walpole, Mass., brothers Donald Cavallaro, and sister-in-law, Kathy, both of Rye, New Hampshire, and Robert Cavallaro, of Woonsocket, R.I. She also leaves four nephews and a niece, Daniel Lipson, Parker and Truman Cavallaro, William and Jennifer Magaw and a large extended family. She is predeceased by her father Anthony Cavallaro and both sets of grandparents formerly of Andover, Mass.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m., in the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. Visitation is Friday, April 7, from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA, the Prostate Cancer Foundation, American Red Cross and RI Community Food Bank.

For messages of condolence, see andersonwinfield.net .