Bottle it up: Home brewers tapping into thirst for specialty beers

Kate McPherson bought a home brewing kit for her fiancé a decade ago, thinking he might get a kick out of making beer for the pair to share. When he lost interest in the sometimes laborious hobby, McPherson figured she would try her hand at it. Turns out, she’s got a knack for this.

McPherson’s first homemade beer was a coffee porter. It had hardly any alcohol in it, and she admits, “it was probably terrible,” but she was so proud that she bottled it up and shared the concoction with friends.

Today, her signature brew is made out of her neighbor’s hops that grow wildly in the spring. She named it “The Neighborly Hops.”

McPherson is the current president of the Rhode Island Brewing Society, a group formed in 2008 of home brewers and beer enthusiasts who like to have a little more control over what they imbibe. Members swap recipes, sample one another’s latest brews, and participate in home brewing competitions.

The Ocean State Homebrew Competition, in which 470 entries were judged, took place in February at the Isle Brewers Guild in Pawtucket and involved several R.I. Brewing Society members. Everything from spiced beer to Trappist style ales was produced by home brewers.

There are currently 34 members in the society, some who brew gallons of beer a year.

For home brewers, it’s not enough to buy a new bottle from the store. There’s a thrill and a satisfaction that comes from creating a homemade stout, India pale ale, or sour beer.

“It’s just support,” McPherson said of the R.I. Brewing Society.

Dylan Salvatore, Alex MacIntosh, and John Windle are also members of the society.

Salvatore is the newest member of the group, having attended meetings for less than a year.

But already, he describes the process of home brewing as “pure exuberance” and is studying to become a a Cicerone certified beer server.

A Cicerone graduate is the equivalent of the wine industry’s sommelier – an expert with significant knowledge of the beverage and how it should be handled and served.

Although high-end restaurants will often employ a sommelier to assist with wine pairings, the presence of someone who can suggest beer pairings is far more rare. Cicerone certification fills that void in the industry and takes advantage of a market where, frankly, there’s proof of significant growth potential.

This interest in craft beer is also growing around the country. Just two years ago, the United States passed a historic mark of 4,000 recorded breweries operating in the country. This is the closest America has gotten to pre-Prohibition records of 4,131 in 1873.

Currently, Salvatore’s signature brews are a sweet stout with maple syrup called “Tree Tap” and a double IPA made with Amarillo, Simcoe, and Citra.

Alec MacIntosh, who also belongs to the R.I. Brewing Society, is one of the members who scored well at the Ocean State Homebrew Competition. His “Wee Heavy” beer placed first in the British Strong Ale category and third in the overall Best of Show category for beer.

MacIntosh, who is also a chemist, said home brewing is a “super hobby,” meaning it requires a pretty large amount of time for what is meant to be a side project. MacIntosh estimates he spends about 20 hours a week on home brewing, with the bulk of those hours taking place on “brew days.”

A brew day is the actual day when the beer is mixed, heated, and left to ferment. MacIntosh estimates this takes about eight hours. While that sounds more like a job than a hobby, MacIntosh said it can be a fun activity, especially with other home brewers.

One time, he and a group of friends collaborated on a beer called “The Kitchen Sink,” made with whatever ingredients everyone had lying around.

He and R.I. Brewing Society secretary John Windle have collaborated on a New England style double IPA and are making plans for an imperial maibock, a lager of German origin.

Not all of their recipes have gone well, the pair said, because home brewing as a whole means embracing unpredictability.

This can be intimidating for new brewers, but Windle said new faces are always welcome at R.I. Brewing Society.

“The group really helps with trouble shooting,” Windle said.

Beginners can even rent basic home brewing equipment from the organization, which lowers the sometimes high cost of the hobby.

Steven DuHamel is the owner of Blackstone Valley Brewing Supplies and has helped guide new brewers for 20 years. When he opened the company in his hometown of Woonsocket, he wanted to “create a grassroots movement of craft beer.”

Over the years, he has watched some of his best customers go from their first home brewing kit to their first storefront. DuHamel’s former customers-turned-brew-masters include the owners of Grey Sail Brewing in Westerly, Long Live Beerorks in Providence, and Bucket Brewery and Crooked Current Brewery, both in Pawtucket.

Breweries are popping up more frequently in Rhode Island.

The city of Pawtucket, for example, has become a small beer enclave, soon to include a total of nine breweries.

And home brewers like those in the R.I. Brewing Society are supportive of this, because it means there’s an opportunity for some of their own to turn the hobby of home brewing into a business.

The owner of Long Live Beerworks in Providence, Armando DeDona, was once a member of the society. Today his nano-brewery on West Fountain Street is so popular it regularly has to limit customer’s growler refills and pours.

“It’s an industry of comrades instead of competitors,” DuHamel said.

Tips for home brewing

The owner of Blackstone Valley Brewing Supplies, Steven DuHamel, has 20 years of experience under his belt. He shares his tips for successful home brewing:

• Keep it simple. It is best not to overcomplicate the process.

• Whatever you put into you brewing endeavors is what you get out of it. The more thought that goes into a specific brew, the better it will be.

• Keep it clean. People should treat home brewing like food preparation – both require sterile environments.

• Get quality raw materials for your beer. Make sure you invest in good malt, hops, yeast, and water. For the latter, spring water is best.

• Be patient. Don't taste your beer before it's done maturing and don't be discouraged by a bad batch. Good things are worth waiting for – especially beer.