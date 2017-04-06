Get a little dirty this Earth Day

Cleanups are scheduled all over the Blackstone Valley for every Saturday in April, offering a chance to shake off winter doldrums while sprucing up our hometowns.

Although Earth Day officially falls on Saturday, April 22, volunteers are getting out April 8, 15, 22 and 29.

In preparation for the annual spring cleanup season, the Blackstone Heritage Corridor reached out to each community to create this list of dates and times and places scheduled for a spring cleanup.

April 8

Pawtucket: Earth Day Cleanup at Slater Park, Pawtucket, organized by the Ten Mile River Watershed Council. Meet at 9 a.m. and plan to disperse along the Ten Mile River.

Cumberland: “Yellow Bag Day” in Cumberland, organized by The Valley Breeze. Residents can pick up yellow trash bags ahead of time from the Valley Breeze office in Lincoln. The town collects the bags the following Monday. Call 401-334-9555.

April 15

Manville: The Blackstone River Watershed Council/Friends of the Blackstone is leading a cleanup from its Environmental Education Center in Manville along the Blackstone River and Blackstone River Bikeway starting at 9 a.m.

Woonsocket: The city of Woonsocket is hosting its Earth Day Greenup at Woodlawn Cemetery on the corner of Bernon Street and Manville Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For those who enjoy geocaching, BHC volunteer Tracey Belliveau is hosting a “Cache In/Trash Out” event at the same location.

April 22

North Smithfield: Up to 500 volunteers are expected to help remove multiple tons of litter from town roadways, parks and riverbanks. Preregister at www.nsmithfieldri.org , or that morning, 8 to 9 a.m., at Halliwell School, 358 Victory Highway. Trash bags, a limited supply of gloves and bright volunteer T-shirts will be provided. Clean-up time runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

Pawtucket: The Neighborhood Alliance of Pawtucket will hold its annual Earth Day cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at Galego Court, 483 Weeden St., where refreshments and entertainment will be offered at 1 p.m. Register to volunteer by emailing kingarthur@gmail.com.

Smithfield: Volunteers will meet at Deerfield Park, Lisa Ann Circle, from 9 a.m. to noon for this annual event

Lincoln: The Northern Rhode Island Trout Unlimited Chapter 737 hosts its annual cleanup of the trout-stocked Rochambeau Pond in Lincoln, meeting at 10 a.m.

April 29

Blackstone, Mass.: The town of Blackstone hosts its annual townwide cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon with a complimentary lunch served immediately afterward. Volunteers meet at the Blackstone Senior Center at 15 St. Paul St.

For a complete list of cleanup events and contact information throughout the region, visit BlackstoneHeritageCorridor.org/happening-now/trash-responsibly .