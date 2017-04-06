Mother Nature’s helper: Nelson’s ‘no-kill’ vacuum saves honeybees

The average bee removal service focuses only on getting the bees out of their home, says Jon Nelson, not on saving the important insects’ lives.

Nelson, inventor of the “No-Kill Honeybee Vacuum,” is on a mission to save as many bees as possible as he removes hives across Rhode Island. The Woonsocket resident has been called in to remove bees everywhere from New England’s biggest mansions, like Nicholas Cage’s Rhode Island home, to its oldest churches and schools.

Even in urban communities like Pawtucket and Woonsocket, Nelson finds thousands of honeybees and brings them to local bee farms.

“We’re trying to save bees,” he said. “People seek me out because they know I’m going to keep the bees alive.”

A member of the Rhode Island Beekeepers Association and Worcester County Beekeepers Association, Nelson has been dabbling in beekeeping since 1972, but has been saving bees in earnest for the past decade or more. He said the continued removal of honeybees using high-powered vacuums is contributing to the worldwide decline in the important pollinators and food producers.

Nelson got the idea for his no-kill vacuum from Roger Robitaille, former president of the Rhode Island Beekeepers Association, who came up with a modified shop vacuum with a dimmer switch to slow down the suction.

Nelson, a construction contractor before going into bee-saving, knew that if he could design something less “heavy and bulky” than the 35-pound shop vacuum, he would win the bee-saving game. His wooden box vacuum weighs just under 19 pounds, making it easy to carry to the top of a 50-foot ladder to remove bees.

The inside of Nelson’s contraption is coated with propolis, a waxy material collected by bees and a healing agent found in raw honey.

“It smells like home,” he said.

When bees are sucked into a high-powered vacuum, they panic and spray venom into the air, alerting every bee in the area to start stinging, said Nelson. The bees entering his vacuum happily cluster around the exhaust fan to smell the propolis and set off something known as the “happy home pheromone,” said Nelson.

The No-Kill Honeybee Vacuum has a wide hose of two inches or more, reducing the amount of banging around that bees endure. It runs on only eight amps, compared with 16 amps for many vacuums.

Most bee vacuums in use today are small, holding only about one to three pounds of bees, said Nelson. His holds 22 pounds of bees. He designed it to be the same size as a beehive. A foam paintbrush gives bees a gentle bounce as they come in the entrance of the device and prevents them from getting stuck together at the bottom of the container.

Even some of the most conscientious bee removal services are only promising to “try not to kill many bees,” said Nelson.

While many vacuums heat up too much, killing off even more bees, his vacuum is designed to stay cool, said Nelson. The process of removing a beehive can last four to eight hours, said Nelson, causing trauma to the bees. His vacuum splits in half, allowing him to spray water on the parched bees through a screen.

Nelson is a big believer that the best ways to save the world’s bee population is to:

• Not kill them.

• And to breed queen bees from the “survivor bee” hives of the wild.

Survivor bees, who have no one taking care of them, are the strongest and have the best chance to overcome the pesticides, parasites, pathogens and lack of flowers that have contributed to the killing off of bees, he said.

“Somehow those genetics are kicking butt,” he said.

Whether people choose him to remove their bees or someone else, Nelson urges them to hire someone who can detail a plan to save the bees with a modified vacuum. They should also find someone who is fully insured for the work they do, he said.

Nelson recalls one situation where a homeowner called in a company to get rid of their bees. Workers sprayed for bees but never removed the hives, he said. When the warm weather came, the honey melted inside the house, leading to a lawsuit. Nelson guarantees homeowners that the bees won’t come back in the same spot when he leaves. At the very least, he said, leaving hives behind ensures that bees and other pests, like mice, beetles, moths and ants, will be attracted.

Nelson uses an infrared camera to see exactly what’s going on inside the walls and to make sure he doesn’t leave anything behind.

Nelson and his bee removal services can be reached at 401-309-5630.