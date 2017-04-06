Powered by the sun: Getting solar power has never been easier or more affordable

Getting free solar power is no longer a pipe dream requiring a big lottery win. Thanks to advances in rooftop systems, and programs available to finance them, Rhode Island residents are finding it easier than ever to go solar.

Even residents who had their systems installed in the dead of this past winter are finding their utility bills dramatically reduced.

Multiple law changes made last year in Rhode Island, including an expansion on net metering, a requirement that National Grid increase purchases of renewable energy, and implementation of new property tax exemptions, have made it easier to get solar power.

Brad Camiel, a Cumberland resident and energy consultant with SolarCity, said 800 Rhode Islanders have added home solar systems through the company just in the past year. More and more people are realizing that making simple payments on their electric bill is like “burning your money,” he said, and the “single biggest thing you can do to reduce” your impact on the environment is to go solar.

Spring and summer are the best times for solar power, and net metering allows users to save up the excess solar energy they generate during the longer days for darker seasons ahead.

With net metering tracking all energy produced and used, a solar user gets “credit for every single ounce of solar that comes from the roof,” said Camiel.

“They can use it later that day, later that month, or later that year,” said Camiel. “It never expires.”

Camiel had solar panels installed at his own home over the winter and his family is currently paying just $24 for their electric bill. As the days grow brighter, that number is shrinking closer to zero, and the Camiels should be able to produce more energy than they need while saving up an excess supply for the colder months. In many cases, by the time the saved energy is about to be used up, it’s March or April again and the days are getting longer.

Even on a cloudy day, said Camiel, the monitor on the side of his home is still showing that power is being generated by the panels.

The cost of residential electricity has increased by some 67 percent since the year 2000, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and those costs are expected to keep rising. Solar advocates say the best way to get control of those costs is by installing panels.

Utility customers will notice a large part of their bill is in the delivery category, a fee that is completely eliminated if a home becomes completely self-sustaining. Essentially, said Camiel, you’re no longer paying to ship the electricity to your house.

A consultant like Camiel visits a home to do a complete assessment of a roof and what it would take to make solar work. Some homes simply don't make good candidates for solar because of the age of a roof or having too much shade, he said.

“The reality is that not every house is ideal for solar,” said Camiel.

SolarCity monitors energy production, and if the panels don’t generate the kind of power promised, the company cuts a check for the difference to the customer.

SolarCity is owned by Tesla, which is looking to soon start development of solar roofs.

The perfect candidate for solar panels is in their mid-50s, has a good credit score, has a newer roof, and can sign up for a 10-year payment plan. By the time that person retires, they’ll essentially be paying nothing for at least the 20 years left on the system’s warranty. Their roof will also last longer as a result of being covered, Camiel noted.

Costs for systems vary by needs and number of panels, but many people are paying about $20,000 for a new solar system, with a third of that reimbursed by the federal government through a tax credit. If someone pays $1,800 a year for electricity today, they’d be spending some $36,000 over the 20 years that they could be paying back their panels and inching closer to completely free energy, said Camiel. That's without accounting for any increased costs.

The total monthly bill for a $20,000 solar system would be about $85 a month over 20 years, compared to an average of $150 per month to the utility. To get the system paid off in 10 years, the monthly cost would be about $125.

