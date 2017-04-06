Reaching new heights: Rock climbing provides physical, mental challenge

LINCOLN – Hanging from the side of a 14-foot-tall boulder, the climber cautiously lets go of a hold, stretching her body outward and to the right to grab the next jut.

It's a perpendicular move, not one that propels her upward, but its progress nonetheless as she works out a method of ascent that matches her own ability to pull herself to the top. The feat may take hours, or more than likely, she will have to return to the problem.

Welcome to rock climbing, a sport that marks a test of will as much as athleticism, where just taking on the challenge, at times, must be its own reward.

Sean Hannon, head coach at Rock Spot Climbing based in Lincoln, points out that sometimes it can take 100 tries or more to make an ascent. In fact, he says he's been working on one in Lincoln Woods for more than five years.

"I don't know why we have to get to the top. I don't even know if that's the best part of it. You hit a point with something where you just have to finish it," Hannon said.

Hannon runs Rock Spot's competitive team, a small group of climbers under the age of 18 that competes in matches across the country through USA Climbing. Teams generally have less than a dozen climbers who can start in ages as young as six, though Hannon notes that it is only the rare child that is ready for serious competitive climbing that young.

The team competitions typically take place in gyms like Rock Spot, a company started in Lincoln that has expanded to include a location in South Kingstown, as well as two in Massachusetts. The location on Higginson Avenue in Lincoln boasts 10,000 square feet of climbing including 50 top rope walls and 70-80 boulder problems.

Hannon started climbing at the age of 18 and for him, the best climbing experience isn't exactly found on the walls of the gym.

"If I'm climbing inside, that's practice," he said. "Some people never leave the gym."

Hannon took up the hobby in college and soon found himself climbing all the time.

"There was so much more to it than I would have imagined," he said.

While they can be both humbling and rewarding, outdoor climbs, he notes, are far more difficult. Often, climbers have to hike just to get to the rocks – a physical act in and of itself known as an approach. And after miles of walking, the workout has just begun.

"There's definitely more energy expended overall to undertake outdoor rock climbing," Hannon said. "Here, we've softened the experience."

Locally, Hannon says, you can't talk about outdoor climbing without mentioning Lincoln Woods.

"Lincoln Woods is our stomping ground," he said.

Climbers, he said are also making their way to Rocky Point, a former amusement park that is now a state park, to conquer the boulders.

"People are going out there daily to establish routes," Hannon said.

To establish those routes, climbers generally never manipulate the ground, or clear brush the way hikers might – a rule of climber code.

"It's about working with what is available," Hannon said.

Those looking to find outdoor climbs can use guide books or visit website like Mountain Project to find routes.

And the sport, Hannon says, is not only for those in peak physical condition.

"There's definitely a baseline level of fitness, but you can learn how to climb," he said. "There are some people that have gotten into great shape doing it."

Progression, he notes, can happen very quickly when you begin climbing, and natural talent for the sport can be dependent on factors beyond general athleticism, like the strength of a climber's tendons.

"You have to be strong," he said. "Everything goes into it."

At gyms like Rock Spot, climbers will work on their hand strength on hanging boards.

There are two basic types of climbing offered at such gyms, bouldering and sport climbing, and each have their own appeal.

Sport climbers scale walls 30 feet upwards working routes of varying difficulty.

On boulders, their paths are called "problems” and require less moves but a higher intensity.

"The idea behind it is: I'm not going to do nearly as much, so I'm going to seek the greatest possible intensity that I can," Hannon said of bouldering.

Climbers, he said, will "read the rock," trying different holds and formations.

"It's just sequential problem solving," Hannon said. "There's definitely a sense of accomplishment for people with getting to the top."

In Rhode Island, Hannon works with Assistant Coach Danny Howard. Rock Spot's head coach in Massachusetts, meanwhile, is Doug Page, who works with Assistant Coach Keith Nadeau.

Beyond working with the gym's top climbers, Hannon's other job is route setting, assembling new, unique and challenging climbs on the gym walls. Routes generally stay up for around three months before they're changed.

Gender-wise, Hannon said that the sport attracts a roughly equal number of participants. He said the gym's latest rising stars is a small group of 6-12-year-old girls.

"We are always looking to find passionate, gritty people," he said of the Rock Spot team. "There's definitely a level of grit that goes with rock climbing. You have to dig down deep when everything in your body is telling you to let go."

The ultimate goal, he said, is when you "send" a route, or finish a fall-free ascent.

"When you get one, you're stoked," he said. "There are days where lightening strikes and you just get it."

"I think the coolest part about climbing is once you get into it and you challenge yourself, you experience so much," Hannon said. "You love it. You hate it. And to finish it is just awesome."