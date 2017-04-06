Succulents spike in popularity

Everyone wishes they could get a beautiful plant to adorn their apartment or home without the worry of it wilting after a weekend getaway.

What if there was a low maintenance plant that required watering only every few weeks? What if it could survive mostly on sunlight and promised not to leave dead petals or shriveled buds on the floor?

Succulents are the saving grace of plants for people who crave a spring aesthetic but don’t want to commit to a lot of responsibility.

And they have become the go-to adornment for millennials specifically. Instagram is flooded with photos of succulents lining college dorm room windowsills and apartment coffee tables.

Ruby Hancock, the owner of Northland Farm & Garden Center in Cumberland, said succulents had a resurgence in popularity only in the last few years. And he has noticed that the clientèle most likely to ask about succulents are younger.

“People are busy,” Hancock said. “For a house plant, how can you go wrong?”

Succulents only need to be watered every six weeks in the winter and every three weeks in the summer. Hancock describes the potting process for this plant as, “set it and forget it.”

There’s also more variety in succulents than a cactus, for instance. There are agave succulents, from which tequila is made. There are aloe succulents, which could be a huge relief after a little too much sun at Narragansett Beach. Some succulents, like the Hardy Ice Plant, even bloom purplish/pink flowers.

For plant owners interested in a long-term succulent relationship, there are perennial plants. These succulents live for more than one season and can last for three or more years. Annual succulents usually live for one season and are best for those who like to switch up their decorations every so often.

The perennial succulents have become increasingly more popular for rooftop greenhouses in commercial areas and for rooftop restaurants or lounges.

The gardening industry magazine, Green Profit, has been keeping abreast of this small potted plant trend. In his column, “The Friel World,” John Friel, a marketing manager for Emerald Coast Growers, said, “Succulents have never gone away, but they’ve never been on everybody’s mind, bench and windowsill like this.”

The magazine has written about how sellers should display succulents, how customers can maintain their succulents, and how the biggest fans can use succulents as an accessory on clothing or jewelery.

Kim Cook, who works at Brigg’s Garden & Home in North Attleboro, Mass., said succulent terrariums have become popular as well.

Terrariums are traditionally transparent enclosed containers in which plants grow. They are decorative additions to the home.

As succulents have grown in popularity, Cook said customers are creating more open terrarium’s for their favorite plants. The concept is similar, but requires a cactus mix soil, a drainage hole, and occasional watering.

“You can buy a lot of plants and get a lot of textures,” Cook said, “rather than investing in one large plant.”

In fact, Cook’s husband, who does not consider himself a green thumb, built a succulent garden.

Cook said it’s easy and affordable enough for everyone, “even people who don’t consider themselves gardeners.”

Decorating with easy-care plants

The affordability, versatility, and durability of succulents makes them perfect for decorating. Here are some idea of how you can use succulents to freshen up a living space or spruce up a special occasion:

• Use succulents as the centerpiece at a wedding reception table. It's less expensive than flowers, and guests can bring the succulent home afterward as a lasting reminder of the evening.

• Create a succulent wreath for the spring season by attaching fresh succulent cuttings to a pre-made moss wreath. Hang above a doorway or on the porch as a reminder that Christmas isn't the only festive season.

• Make a one-of-a-kind monogram out of succulents. Just buy a letter shaped planter box and fill the space with a hand picked assortment of succulents. This gift is not only unique, but also lasts longer than flowers.

• Create a more colorful candle holder by placing succulents in a round planter, with the flame at its center.

• Recycle old jars and bottles by turning them into DIY terrariums. Layer the container with sand, rocks, moss, soil, a pebble topper, and the plant on top. These also make great gifts.

• Replace a painting with new wall art, creating a vertical garden. Many gardening centers will sell small planters mounted on a main board, which can be hung on the wall.

There are also vertical planters connected by a chain, which can hang from the ceiling. Either way, this succulent creation is eye catching.