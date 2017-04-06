Want butterflies? Try these tips from local gardeners
The question comes up often, says Julie Fitzgerald, the general manager of Attleboro Farm & Garden Supply on Route 120 in North Attleboro, Mass.
How can I attract more butterflies to my garden?
Fitzgerald says interest is growing about the fluttering insects. She attributes the popularity to the wider desire of the millennial generation to do all things more naturally.
“I have lots of enthusiasts,” says Fitzgerald. Gardeners these days aren’t just older retired folks, she says.
Steven Popovich, 45-year owner of Lincoln Gardens on Old Louisquisset Pike, in Lincoln, is hearing the same question, he says.
Butterfly gardens, he says, “have been popular for years.”
Both Fitzgerald and Popovich have a list of butterfly favorites among Rhode Island’s native plants.
Popovich, who notes that nurseries aren’t stocking these products quite this early in the season, suggests choosing not one variety over another, but rather planting eight or 10 of the plants he listed “so you have an extensive garden.”
“All will work,” he said. He did add, however, that the butterfly bush shrub itself “is like a miracle. It just draws them.”
Some butterfly enthusiasts – who point out that their advice works well with hummingbirds too – focus first on the butterfly larvae, or caterpillars.
Give them fennel, dill, parsley, Queen Ann’s lace, and, for the swallowtails, some milkweed, to munch upon. The results may not be attractive, so consider that when choosing locations for these host plants.
When it comes to the flowers that will provide their nectar, experts suggest that you stagger the bloom cycles to keep your garden thickly blooming with butterflies’ favorites. Plant where they’ll receive full sun from mid-morning to mid-afternoon.
Fully matured butterflies tend to avoid feeding in the shade.
Choose in particular flowers that have red, yellow, orange, pink and purple blossoms that are flat-topped or clustered and have short flower tubes. But, Popovich says, he’s had success with all of his suggestions.
Universally rejected by butterfly experts is the use of insecticides, including Bacillus thuringiensis or Bt, Diazinon, Malathion, or Sevin.
For great results, the experts suggest that you consider your butterflies’ comfort.
Flat stones spread around your garden, or branches and twigs, will warm up and offer places for them to land and rest.
Provide some water sources for butterflies by offering mud or wet sand contained in a shallow saucer. Butterflies tend to avoid large bodies of water, so they don’t get the scales on their wings wet.
Gardeners hoping to host Rhode Island’s butterflies might attract as many as 34 different varieties, which was the number counted in Providence County last summer during the annual Rhode Island Audubon Society Butterfly Count.
Most often spotted were the Pearl Crescent, the American Copper, the Common Wood-Nymph, Common Ringlet, Cabbage White and Black Swallowtail, according to the results.
Butterflies love these plants and flowers
LINCOLN – Here's Steve Popovich's suggested list of perennials, shrubs and annuals for attracting butterflies.
Choose eight to 10, he suggests, to ensure a big splash of butterflies.
Shrubs
Butterfly bush – all colors
Summer sweet pepper bush
Weigela
Mock orange
Honeysuckle
Perennials
Lavender
Star gazer lilies
Creeping thyme
Liatris
Lupine
Nettle
Shasta daisy
Phlox
Hollyhocks
Thistle
Russian sage
Black-eyed Susans
Bee balm
Autumn joy sedum
Coreopsis
Cone flowers
Milkweed
Joe-Pye weed
Daylilies
Delphinium
Yarrow
Astilbe
Queen Ann lace
Annuals
Asters
Zinnias
Cosmos
Verbena
Parsley
Allysum
Gazania
Dahlias
Petunias
Pansies
Sunflowers
Calendula
Dianthus
Marigolds
Nasturtium
Oregano
