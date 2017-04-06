Want butterflies? Try these tips from local gardeners

The question comes up often, says Julie Fitzgerald, the general manager of Attleboro Farm & Garden Supply on Route 120 in North Attleboro, Mass.

How can I attract more butterflies to my garden?

Fitzgerald says interest is growing about the fluttering insects. She attributes the popularity to the wider desire of the millennial generation to do all things more naturally.

“I have lots of enthusiasts,” says Fitzgerald. Gardeners these days aren’t just older retired folks, she says.

Steven Popovich, 45-year owner of Lincoln Gardens on Old Louisquisset Pike, in Lincoln, is hearing the same question, he says.

Butterfly gardens, he says, “have been popular for years.”

Both Fitzgerald and Popovich have a list of butterfly favorites among Rhode Island’s native plants.

Popovich, who notes that nurseries aren’t stocking these products quite this early in the season, suggests choosing not one variety over another, but rather planting eight or 10 of the plants he listed “so you have an extensive garden.”

“All will work,” he said. He did add, however, that the butterfly bush shrub itself “is like a miracle. It just draws them.”

Some butterfly enthusiasts – who point out that their advice works well with hummingbirds too – focus first on the butterfly larvae, or caterpillars.

Give them fennel, dill, parsley, Queen Ann’s lace, and, for the swallowtails, some milkweed, to munch upon. The results may not be attractive, so consider that when choosing locations for these host plants.

When it comes to the flowers that will provide their nectar, experts suggest that you stagger the bloom cycles to keep your garden thickly blooming with butterflies’ favorites. Plant where they’ll receive full sun from mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

Fully matured butterflies tend to avoid feeding in the shade.

Choose in particular flowers that have red, yellow, orange, pink and purple blossoms that are flat-topped or clustered and have short flower tubes. But, Popovich says, he’s had success with all of his suggestions.

Universally rejected by butterfly experts is the use of insecticides, including Bacillus thuringiensis or Bt, Diazinon, Malathion, or Sevin.

For great results, the experts suggest that you consider your butterflies’ comfort.

Flat stones spread around your garden, or branches and twigs, will warm up and offer places for them to land and rest.

Provide some water sources for butterflies by offering mud or wet sand contained in a shallow saucer. Butterflies tend to avoid large bodies of water, so they don’t get the scales on their wings wet.

Gardeners hoping to host Rhode Island’s butterflies might attract as many as 34 different varieties, which was the number counted in Providence County last summer during the annual Rhode Island Audubon Society Butterfly Count.

Most often spotted were the Pearl Crescent, the American Copper, the Common Wood-Nymph, Common Ringlet, Cabbage White and Black Swallowtail, according to the results.

Butterflies love these plants and flowers

LINCOLN – Here's Steve Popovich's suggested list of perennials, shrubs and annuals for attracting butterflies.

Choose eight to 10, he suggests, to ensure a big splash of butterflies.

Shrubs

Butterfly bush – all colors

Summer sweet pepper bush

Weigela

Mock orange

Honeysuckle

Perennials

Lavender

Star gazer lilies

Creeping thyme

Liatris

Lupine

Nettle

Shasta daisy

Phlox

Hollyhocks

Thistle

Russian sage

Black-eyed Susans

Bee balm

Autumn joy sedum

Coreopsis

Cone flowers

Milkweed

Joe-Pye weed

Daylilies

Delphinium

Yarrow

Astilbe

Queen Ann lace

Annuals

Asters

Zinnias

Cosmos

Verbena

Parsley

Allysum

Gazania

Dahlias

Petunias

Pansies

Sunflowers

Calendula

Dianthus

Marigolds

Nasturtium

Oregano