Scituate budget committee back to drawing board

SCITUATE – The budget committee has scheduled its first meeting following the Financial Town Meeting fall out, in which 291 voters passed a motion to postpone the FTM for three weeks and send the budget back to the committee for revision.

On the agenda for the April 11 budget committee meeting is a review of the Financial Town Meeting results and time for the public to provide suggestions on how the 2017-2018 operating budget can be changed to further satisfaction.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at the Scituate High School located at 94 Trimtown Rd. The Financial Town Meeting has been rescheduled for April 25 at 8 p.m., also at the Scituate High School.