Three killed in Pawtucket as car crashes, splits in two

Police are investigating a single-car crash that left three people dead early Thursday morning.

At 12:13 a.m. the Pawtucket Police Department responded to a reported accident in the vicinity of 350 Walcott St. They found that a single car had crashed into a pole and that the car had split in half.

Officers found two people dead on scene and a third victim who was taken to the hospital and later died. Witnesses reported that two men had fled from the accident scene. Police found the two men a short time later and the men were subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment. It appears that the vehicle had been occupied by five passengers.

The names of the victims are not yet being released pending notification of next of kin.

The Pawtucket Police Major Crimes and BCI detectives, as well at the Rhode Island State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, are investigating the cause of the accident.