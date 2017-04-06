Suspect from double shooting on Foundry Street in Woonsocket captured

WOONSOCKET – A man wanted by police in connection with the shooting of two men in early March was apprehended in Massachusetts this week.

Joshua Rojas, 23, of Woonsocket was arrested on Wednesday, April 5 at 139 Sergeant St. in Holyoke, Mass. on a warrant issued by Woonsocket police.

Rojas was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Foundry Street in Woonsocket Saturday, March 3 that left two men seriously injured. Police were searching for Rojas on charges including for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in a compact area.

He is the second suspect charged with crimes stemming from the incident. In mid-March, Diego Garcia, 27, of Woonsocket was charged with with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm after being convicted in a crime of violence, use of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, firing in a compact area and disorderly conduct.

Rojas was held overnight at the Holyoke Police Department pending his arraignment in Holyoke District Court on a fugitive from justice charge.

Woonsocket Police thanked the Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Task Force and the Holyoke Police Department for his capture.