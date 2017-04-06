Welcome spring party at the Harris Library Saturday

WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., will host a Welcome Spring Party on Saturday, April 8.

There are two times to choose from, 1-2 p.m. for ages 2-5 with adult, and 2:30-3:30 p.m. for ages 6-8 with an adult. If you have a child in each time category simply choose the one that best fits your schedule.

The event will feature crafts and games for families to enjoy, including ring throwing and tossing, fishing, bowling, golf and more.

This event is free. The library has tickets available. They can be reserved by phone at 401-769-9044, ext. 2. Walk-ins are welcome as long as there is space available.

The library is seeking teens ages 13-18 to help us out with the games. Call 401-769-9044, ext. 2 to inquire about community service for school. Teens who wish to volunteer must be signed up before April 8 and have a permission form signed by a parent. Permission forms are available upon request at the Children's Room desk.