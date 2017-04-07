Joseph P. Amaral – Cumberland

Mr. Joseph P. Amaral, 90, of Cumberland, R.I., passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dolores L. (Fachada) Amaral.

Joseph was born in Central Falls, R.I., and was the son of the late Elvira (Almeida) Amaral and Peter P. Amaral.

Joseph proudly served his country during World War II in the US Navy and was a well-known local businessman. For over 70 years, he was President & Owner of The Fair Lumber and Home Center in Cumberland, until his retirement in 2009. He was a past member of the Knights of Columbus, Cumberland Business Association and the Town of Cumberland Planning Board.

Joseph attributed his longevity to his rigorous daily workout, his loving family, and the comradery of his longtime gym and bowling friends. He is survived by three beloved children, Joseph M. Amaral of Cumberland, R.I., Maryan Amaral of Newton, Mass., Bryan A. Amaral of Marietta, Ga., his sister, Violet M. Kleber of Cumberland, and his cherished grandchildren, Olivia and Alexander Amaral of Marietta, Ga., as well as several dear nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 9, from 4 to 8 p.m., at William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. The Funeral will be held on Monday, April 10 at 9 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow at Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery, 661 Prospect St., Pawtucket.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org/donate) or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Rhode Island, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or email at HCarvalho@HopeHealthCo.org.

