Former Woonsocket officer sentenced in assault on teen

WOONSOCKET – A former city police officer accused of assaulting a student while volunteering at Woonsocket High School in late March pleaded no contest on Friday, April 7 to simple assault charges and was sentenced to one year suspended sentence with a one year probation.

Patrick Cahill, 28, was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and must take anger management classes according to the sentence handed out by Superior Court Judge Daniel Procaccini.

Cahill was suspended without pay from the Woonsocket Police Department in 2012 following a separate incident in which he was arrested on charges of child abuse against his 9-year-old half sister. He was found guilty of second degree child abuse in 2014, and sentenced to 10 years at the ACI with six months to serve. Execution of sentence was later stayed as the case is currently under appeal in Supreme Court.

Arguments in that case are not expected to be heard until fall, according to Amy Kempe, a spokesman for the Attorney General's office.

On Friday, Cahill admitted to being in violation of his bail from the earlier conviction, and the judge allowed him to remain out on bail pending appeal. He was sentenced to serve 40 days, retroactive to March 27, the date of his arrest.

Witnesses say Cahill was seen at the high school holding a 16-year-old in a headlock, and according to at least one account, punching him in the face.

Special Assistant Attorney General Ania Zielinski prosecuted the case.