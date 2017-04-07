Woonsocket man gets five years in prison for possession of child porn

PROVIDENCE - Jose Marquez Escarcega, 29, of Woonsocket, was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

At sentencing, U.S. District Court Chief Judge William Smith also ordered Escarcega to serve 20 years supervised release upon completion of his term of incarceration. Escarcega pleaded guilty on Oct. 31, 2016, to one count of possession of child pornography, as charged in a federal indictment returned on Dec. 3, 2015.

In July 2014, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that someone at Escarcega’s home downloaded child pornography. Based on information developed during a subsequent investigation by the ICAC Task Force and HSI, a court-authorized search was executed on Oct. 2, 2014.

A forensic analysis of a computer owned by Escarcega and seized by investigators revealed approximately 450 images and 40 videos of child pornography. Additionally, investigators recovered evidence that Escarcega had contacted and paid an individual in the Philippines to provide him with a live video feed as a young girl was molested.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Terrence Donnelly prosecuted the case.