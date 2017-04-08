Pauline A. Williams – Woonsocket

Pauline A. (Thibault) Williams, 84, passed away on April 7, 2017, at Landmark Medical Center following a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Thomas P. Williams, whom she married July 28, 1956. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Ovide and Francoise (Marchand) Thibault.

Mrs. Williams was a lunch lady at Globe Park Elementary School for 47 years, claiming that working with the school children kept her young at heart. In addition to her work, she greatly enjoyed her role as a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved baking, and took pride in sharing her sweet treats with those she loved. A communicant of Holy Family Church, she was deeply devoted to her faith.

Pauline leaves her children, Thomas F. Williams and his wife, Debbie, and Kathleen A. Gince and her husband, David, both of Woonsocket; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Williams and Patrick Gince; two sisters, Cecile Landry and Muriel Mandeville, both of Woonsocket; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Patrick, her brother, Charles Thibault, and sisters, Jeanne Caron, Irene Miclette, and Jacqueline Leclaire.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland. Calling hours are Monday from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Pauline’s name may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

