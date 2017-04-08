Robert “Bob” E. Ethier – Florida

Robert “Bob” E. Ethier, age 76, died in his home on Tuesday, March 28 in Nalcrest, Fla., where he had lived since 2013.

He was the loving father of Karen Bodamer, husband, Scott, and two grandchildren, Cameron and Delaney from Charlton, Mass. He also leaves his loving daughter Sandy Wade of Whitinsville, Mass., and fiancé, John Monfredo. Robert will be greatly missed by his sister Pauline Brodeur and husband, Richard, of Orlando, Fla., sister Claire Kennedy and her husband, Richard, of Nashua, N.H., brother Gerry Ethier and wife, Nancy, of North Smithfield, R.I., and several nieces and nephews.

Robert was born in Woonsocket, R.I., to Gerard and Germaine (Auger) Ethier. He was a graduate of Mount St. Charles Academy where he achieved great success playing baseball and ice hockey. He went to Johnson & Wales College where he received an associate degree in accounting. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served his country on the aircraft carrier USS Wasp. After leaving the service, Robert proudly worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years, retiring in 1999.

Bob was very social and cultivated many friendships throughout his life. He enjoyed playing golf, attending sporting events, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Council on Aging in Upton for many years. He volunteered his time to bring joy to children during the holiday season by playing Santa. Robert was a man of faith and was an active participant in his congregations in Florida and Massachusetts. Bob will be remembered as a kind and gentle man who was a great fan of the Red Sox, Bruins, and Patriots. His smile would light up any room he walked into and his positive and upbeat nature will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 20, at 10 a.m., in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church in Woonsocket. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, April 19, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount St. Charles Academy in support of the ice hockey program.

www.brownfuneralhomes.com