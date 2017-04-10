Cumberland tax levy discussion starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday

CUMBERLAND – The Finance Committee of the Town Council will gather on Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. at McCourt Middle School to review the tax levy assessment proposed by Town Hall, as well as to review Ordinance 17-07 regarding tax exemptions on real and personal property and Ordinance 17-09 regarding the tax classification plan.

Councilor Lisa Bealieu is chairwoman of the this committee with members Tom Kane and Bob Shaw.

The full Town Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in a special session at the school to act on the tax exemptions ordinance and the levy. The tax classification ordinance is not on the agenda.

The McCourt location was chosen because a large crowd is expected to watch the council decide on the tax levy that will fund town spending that began last July 1.