Marion F. O’Connor – Lincoln

Marion F. (Pickles) O’Connor, 96, of Lincoln, died Friday, April 7, 2017, at St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. O’Connor.

Born in Cumberland, a daughter of the late William B. and Irene (Sowerbutts) Pickles, she had lived in Lincoln since 1975.

Mrs. O’Connor worked as a clerk at Standard Nut & Bolt Co., retiring in 1985. She was a former communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Church, Woonsocket, where she was a member of the Mother’s Guild. She was an avid reader.

She is survived by one daughter, June M. Kimbell of Simpsonville, S.C.; two sons, Robert E. O’Connor Jr. of Rochester, N.Y., and Paul F. O’Connor of Woonsocket; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late William B. Pickles, Jr., Constance Pickles and Hazel Briggs.

Her funeral and burial in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, Mass., was private. Visiting hours were respectfully omitted.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Audubon Society of R.I., 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, R.I. 02917 would be appreciated.

For guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.