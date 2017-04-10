Florence A. Leal

Leal, Florence A., 87, passed away on April 7, 2017. She was the wife of the late Manuel B. Leal Jr. Born in Providence on April 8, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Almase and Victoria (Holowiak) Forgue.

Florence is survived by her daughters, Victoria Frezza of Johnston, Diane Durocher and her husband, Paul, of Greenville, Ruth Leal and her husband, John Martin, of Smithfield, daughter-in-law Beverly Leal Roventine of Uxbridge, Mass., and her five grandchildren, Carissa Leal and her husband, Joshua Cook, of Somerville, Mass., Valerie Carnevale and her husband, David, of Johnston, Thomas Frezza and his wife, Tori, of Silver Spring, Md., Erik Burmeister and his wife, Megan, of Scituate, and Kimberly Frezza of Johnston. She was the great-grandmother of Rhea Burmeister and James Carnevale. She is also survived by her faithful feline GiGi. She was the mother of the late Albert Leal and mother-in-law of the late Bernard Frezza and sister of the late Francis, Walter, and Albert Forgue.

Florence was a mender for the Worcester Textile Mill for many years before retiring. She loved to read and her greatest joy was cooking and baking for her family.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth St., North Providence, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park in Johnston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association, Rhode Island Chapter, 2374 Post Rd, #103, Warwick, RI 02886. For online condolences, please visit RobbinsFuneralHome.com.