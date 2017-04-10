Elodie M. Blackmore – Smithfield

Elodie M. (Emin) Blackmore, 87, died Sunday, April 9, 2017, at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. She was the wife of the late Paul A. Blackmore, MD. She was a daughter of the late Leander F. and Bertha C. (Andrews) Emin.

Elodie was the director of the East Smithfield Public Library for 63 years, retiring in March. She was a graduate of Rhode Island College Class of 1949, and had taught 1st Grade at the former Dorothy T. P. Dame School, which was the location of the current East Smithfield Public Library.

She leaves her daughters, Paula M. Blackmore of Smithfield, Lynette D. Hawley of Parker, N.Y., and Christina M. Styron of Smithfield; four grandchildren, Denise F. Hawley, David M. Hawley, Katryna A. Styron, and Vincent M. Styron, and a sister, Kathleen Thornton of Cranston. She was the sister of the late B. Madonna Mott, Leah Doyle, Colette E. Powers, and Leander F. Emin, Jr.

Elodie’s funeral will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at 8 a.m., from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, in Smithfield. Burial will be in Mt. St. Mary’s Cemetery in Pawtucket. Calling hours are Tuesday 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., Smithfield, RI 02917.