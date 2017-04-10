Richard K. Petsching – Scituate

Richard K. Petsching,86, of Scituate, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 6, 2017. He was the husband of 60 years to Carol (Wright) Petsching.

Besides his wife, he leaves two sons, Karl Petsching of Scituate, Eric Petsching and his wife, Laura, of Oxford, Maine, and two grandchildren, Seth and Anna Petsching. He was the brother of Barbara Anderson and her husband, Everett, of Cranston and Alan Petsching his wife, Lucy, of Westerly. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Richard was an Army veteran of the Korean War and worked for 33 years for the former New England Telephone.

Services will be private.