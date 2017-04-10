Celia R. Werts – Woonsocket

Celia R. (Benoit) Werts, 68, of Oak St. died April 6, 2017. in Landmark Medical Center with her family by her side.

She was born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Alfred and Rose (Landry) Benoit.

Celia loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She loved going to the bingo, dancing, country crafts and decorating.

She is survived by her three children, William A. Smith and his wife, JoAnn, of Woonsocket, Shannon Shaw and her husband, Ryan, of Coventry, and Celena Werts of Woonsocket. Six siblings, Rose, Roland, Paul, Arthur, Bobby, and Junior. Eight grandchildren, Brett, Brianna, Jordan, Veronica, Aimee, Celeste, Briella, and Michael. Two great-grandchildren, Kendra and Grayson.

A Funeral Home service will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 2:30 p.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 1-3 p.m.

