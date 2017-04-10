Normand H. Trudeau – Bellingham, Mass.

Normand H. Trudeau, 78, of Bellingham, Mass., passed away on Friday, April 7, 2017, at Rhode Island Hospital with his loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband for 56 years, to his high school sweetheart, Marleen P. (Crane) Trudeau.

Born in Bellingham, Mass., on December 5, 1938, he is the son of the late Oscar and Jeannette (Plante) Trudeau. He leaves his beloved son, Brian M., and his wife, Lise-Anne M. Trudeau, of Bellingham, Mass. He leaves his brother Rene Trudeau and his wife, Deborah, of Northbridge, Mass. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Normand was a graduate of Bellingham High School Class of 1957 and following graduation he entered the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam War era and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He served aboard the USS Gainard as a gunners-mate, and received the Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of the VFW Post 7272 in Bellingham.

Normand worked at Blackstone Valley Electric Company, retiring 35 years later as an overhead supervisor. Following his retirement from the electric company, he pursued a second career and obtained his construction supervisor license and started “Home Services,” a remodeling and construction business, which he operated for many years. Normand was also a Volunteer Fireman for the Bellingham Fire Department for many years.

He enjoyed his summer home in picturesque Wellfleet, Massachusetts, fishing, gardening, and wine making, which he shared with friends, under his unique “Storm’n Normand” label, lunches at Uno’s, and weekly visits to the casino with his son. Devoted to his family and friends, Normand will be greatly missed.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 11, at 9 a.m., from Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, Mass., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, R.I. Interment with military honors will follow at Resurrections Cemetery, Cumberland, R.I. Visiting hours are on Monday, April 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 would be appreciated.

